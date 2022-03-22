Vicente Luque weighs in on a potential Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman fight: “I think Kamaru goes in there and dominates him”

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque believes Kamaru Usman would dominate Conor McGregor in a potential match-up between the two.

The MMA world is waiting to see when Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon – and when he does, who it will be against. “The Notorious” has a string of potential challengers he could face but in a recent interview, he revealed that Kamaru Usman is the man he wants to take on.

The reason is simple – McGregor wants to make history by becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold a belt in three different weight classes. He’s already conquered 145 and 155, so why not try and add 170 to the list?

Luque, however, doesn’t think it’ll go well for him if it does end up happening.

Conor McGregor has made a claim at the next title shot at welterweight against Kamaru Usman. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) does not give the Irishman much of a chance. @TheAllStarSport ➡️ https://t.co/bqOVSaNgQA pic.twitter.com/DkpjmU4EQL — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) March 21, 2022

“He has great timing so he’s able to time guys really well. He could hit Kamaru with something clean, and maybe get a win, but other than that, I think that Kamaru goes in there and dominates him, and possibly and probably finishes him.”

“McGregor doesn’t do well in five rounders. His rhythm goes down, he just doesn’t look as good in the fourth and the fifth as he does in the rest of the fight. Kamaru, man, he looks even better in the fifth round than he does in the first. So, unless McGregor catches him with something crazy, and Kamaru can take a shot. I’ve seen him get hit clean and he doesn’t even wobble. So unless something crazy happens I see a win for Kamaru and a dominant win for sure.”

While there’s every chance this could happen, Leon Edwards will be the next man to face Kamaru Usman in the next couple of months – if Dana White is to be believed, that is.

Do you agree with Vicente Luque’s assessment of Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor?