Jorge Masvidal reacts after being defeated by Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal was not a happy man after being defeated by his former friend Colby Covington at tonight’s UFC 272 event.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Kamaru Usman in his most previous effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) was looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he took to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ was coming off back-to-back losses to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 272 main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Colby Covington was able to utilize his strong wrestling to control a large portion of the rounds on the ground. However, in round four Jorge Masvidal connected with a right hand that momentarily dropped ‘Chaos’. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Gamebred’ that success was short lived as Covington recovered and proceeded to go on to dominate round five. After five hard-fought rounds Colby got the win.

Official UFC 272 Result: Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

Immediately following the setback, ‘Gamebred’ spoke with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

“I was offbeat with the wrestling. I needed to wrestle harder. It wasn’t there, the wrestling. I want to say thanks to God for everything I got. Thanks everybody for coming out. Sorry to my kids, they’re the only people I will say sorry too. And shit, my wrestling just wasn’t there today. I was flat.”

Joe Rogan then asked Jorge Masvidal what his game plan was for Colby Covington.

“Break his face,” Masvidal replied. “Yeah, I should have had more moments like that (round 4 knockdown), but my wrestling was off today. I didn’t have it. Flatfooted today.”

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next following tonight’s loss to Colby Covington? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.