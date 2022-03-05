UFC 272: ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 272 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington (16-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, suffered his second career defeat to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most recent effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he takes to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in his latest efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 272 event is co-headlined by a 160lbs catchweight fight featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Renato Moicano.

Dos Anjos (30-13 MMA) will be competing for the first time since November of 2020, where he scored a split decision victory over Paul Felder. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘RDA’, who had previously suffered losses to Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (16-4-1 MMA) will enter UFC 272 sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round submission victory over Alex Hernandez at UFC 271.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a compelling featherweight matchup between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 272 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak

UFC 272 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

UFC 271 Early Prelims (6pm EST)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

