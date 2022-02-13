UFC 271 Results: Jared Cannonier KO’s Derek Brunson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 271 event features a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier.

Brunson (23-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Darren Till. The 38-year-old has not tasted defeat since being TKO’d by reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in November of 2018.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (14-5 MMA) has gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ last competed in August of 2021, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of decision.

Round one begins and Cannonier comes out swinging. Derek Brunson is able to avoid those early bombs but he is on the retreat. Jared Cannonier continues to press. Brunson dives in for a takedown. He gets it eventually but ‘The Killa Gorilla’ quickly scrambles back up to his feet. Cannonier with a front kick to the body. Brunson leads in with a left hook and then dives for a takedown attempt. Cannonier easily shakes him off. ‘Blonde Brunson’ with a good left hand and then another. He dives in for another takedown attempt but once again Jared Cannonier shakes him off. Brunson dives in again and this time he gets the fight to the floor. He immediately passes to full mount. Cannonier is able to scramble back to half guard. Brunson postures up and lands a good punch. Jared explodes and gets back up to feet. A wild exchange and Brunson drops Cannonier. He jumps on a rear naked choke. He sinks it in but the horn sounds seconds later to end the round.

Round two of this UFC 271 middleweight contest begins and Derek Brunson is quickly in on a single leg takedown. He gets the fight to the floor and is working from half guard. Jared Cannonier explodes and is able to scramble back up to his feet. Jared with a nice knee up the middle. Brunson counters with a straight left. Another knee from Cannonier. Derek replies with a pair of left hooks. Cannonier replies with a low kick. He finds a home for a right hand. He lands another. Derek Brunson looks for a takedown but he is way off with that attempt. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a pair of good rights in the pocket. One minute remains in the round. Brunson leaps in with a right and then dives on a takedown. Cannonier shakes him off and rocks him with an elbow. The fight hits the floor and Cannonier unloads elbows and Brunson is out.

Official UFC 271 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson via KO

