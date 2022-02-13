UFC 271 Results: Bobby Green defeats Nasrat Haqparast (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast kicks off the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s UFC 271 event.

Green (28-12-1 MMA) was last seen in action at November’s UFC 268 event, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Al Iaquinta. Prior to that win, ‘King’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Rafael Fiziev and Thiago Moises respectively.

Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA), meanwhile, enters UFC 271 looking to rebound having suffered a loss to Dan Hooker his last time out. Prior to that setback, the German-Afghan was coming off decision wins over Rafa Garcia and Alexander Munoz.

These two were ready to go before the bell 💢 [ #UFC271 | We’re LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/K6X32sXlXb ] pic.twitter.com/M2vvX5d2Ed — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022

Round one of this lightweight tilt begins and Bobby Green comes forward quickly. He throws a jab and then puts his hands to his hips. Haqparast fires off a right hand. The crown starts to chant “Bobby! Bobby!”. Green replies with a double jab. He lands another. Nasrat Haqparast with an accidental eye poke and it is a bad one. ‘King’ recovers and tell the referee to restart the fight. Haqparast leaps in with a right hand. Green with a jab and then misses with a follow up right. Now it is Bobby Green with an eye poke that halts the action. Once again we restart. The lightweights stand and trade shots in the center of the Octagon. Haqparast goes over the top with a right hand that lands. He follows that up with a low kick and then a flurry. Green with a nice counter left. He follows that up with a jab and then starts chirping his opponent. Haqparast replies with a good right. Green counters with a beautiful combination. Nasrat Haqparast appears to be ok and lands a jab to the body of Green. ‘King’ continues to taunt him and then lands a two-punch combo. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 271 lightweight contest begins and Nasrat Haqparast comes forward but quickly eats a pair of jabs from Bobby Green. He attempts to close the distance but once again is met with a jab to the chin. Haqparast should attempt to utilize some low kicks here. He is just getting pieced up by Green in the pocket. Haqparast finally lands a left hand. Green smiles and then fires off another left jab. Both men are winding up on big shots now. Nasrat Haqparast just misses with a right hand and Bobby Green counters nicely with a left hook. Nasrat with a good right hand and then another. Two minutes remain in round two. Green lands an inside low kick and then one to the body. Nasrat Haqparast quickly fires back with a nice combination. Green with a six-punch combination. He is really feeling it. Haqparast responds with a good left but then proceeds to eat another three shots. Nasrat with a nice right hand and then a head kick. These guys are throwing in the pocket now. Nasrat’s mouthpiece comes out at the horn and Bobby tells him to pick it up.

What a fight this one is turning into! 💢 Bobby Green & @Nasrat_MMA putting in a SHIFT here. #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/rmCOpBXKy3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

The third and final round of this UFC 271 lightweight contest begins and Bobby Green is getting off big punches early. He rips a hard shot to the ribs of Nasrat Haqparast. Bobby’s hand are down at his hips and still he manages to reel off impressive combinations. Nasrat Haqparast has not quit in him however and just continues to plow forward. Still, he will need a finish if he is going to comeback and win this fight. He goes upstairs with a high kick but Green blocks it. ‘King’ continues to look sharp landing another double jab. One minute remains. Bobby Green with another crisp right. He goes to the body. Nasrat Haqparast returns fire. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 271 Result: Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

