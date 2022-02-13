Pros react after Jared Cannonier KO’s Derek Brunson at UFC 271

Tonight’s UFC 271 event featured a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier.

Brunson (23-8 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Darren Till. The 38-year-old’s last loss came against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in November of 2018.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) had gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s UFC 271 event. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had last competed in August of 2021, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of decision.

Tonight’s Cannonier vs. Brunson contest proved to be the story of two rounds. ‘Blonde Brunson’ nearly scored a finish in round one after knocking down ‘The Killa Gorilla’ and locking in a rear-naked choke. However, the horn sounded seconds after securing the submission and thus we went to round two. In the second frame Jared Cannonier was able to land a nasty standing elbow that had Derek Brunson in all sorts of trouble. From there he proceeded to put Derek unconscious with some brutal elbows on the ground.

Official UFC 271 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Brunson vs. Cannonier’ below:

Blonde Brunson for the W — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) February 13, 2022

Let’s go DB!!! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) February 13, 2022

Blonde Brunson is undefeated. Great first round. #ufc271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Derek Brunson by knockout:

Guys, I’m horny — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

Big win for JC. Takes out a gritty Brunson who has improved a lot of the years. He’s had a great run to get into title contention, at 37 years old, but it was Jared’s night. That power is undeniable! #UFC271 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Blonde brunson just got defeated. Still the man though. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Wonder if Brunson had adrenaline dump thinking he was going to finish. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) February 13, 2022

