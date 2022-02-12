UFC 271: ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ Live Results And Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 271 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2.
Adesanya (21-1 MMA) and Whittaker (23-5 MMA) are set to clash for the second time this evening with the promotions coveted middleweight title up for grabs.
Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker originally squared off in a title unification bout in October of 2019, with ‘Stylebender’ emerging victorious by way of a second round knockout.
Since then, Whittaker has gone a perfect 3-0, scoring unanimous decision victories over perennial division contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum.
As for Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s undisputed middleweight champion has gone 3-1 since defeating ‘The Reaper’ at UFC 243. ‘Stylebender’ most recently competed back in June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.
Tonight’s UFC 271 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup between fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.
Lewis (26-8 MMA) most recently competed at UFC Vegas 45 in December, where he earned his record-setting thirteenth career knockout.
As for the Aussie, Tai Tuivasa is currently on a four-fight winning streak, his last being a KO win at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ can put himself in title contention with a win over Lewis this evening.
UFC 271 also features a key middleweight contest between perennial division contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier.
UFC 271 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker –
Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa –
Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier –
Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano –
Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast –
UFC 271 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa –
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill –
Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo –
Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg –
UFC 271 Early Prelims (5:30pm EST)
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun –
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov –
Mike Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells – Wells def. Mathetha via technical submission (rear naked choke) at 4:38 of Round 1
Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight – Grishin def. Knight by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Who are you picking to win tonight's main event rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker?