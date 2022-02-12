UFC 271: ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ Live Results And Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 271 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) and Whittaker (23-5 MMA) are set to clash for the second time this evening with the promotions coveted middleweight title up for grabs.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker originally squared off in a title unification bout in October of 2019, with ‘Stylebender’ emerging victorious by way of a second round knockout.

Since then, Whittaker has gone a perfect 3-0, scoring unanimous decision victories over perennial division contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum.

As for Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s undisputed middleweight champion has gone 3-1 since defeating ‘The Reaper’ at UFC 243. ‘Stylebender’ most recently competed back in June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

Tonight’s UFC 271 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup between fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis (26-8 MMA) most recently competed at UFC Vegas 45 in December, where he earned his record-setting thirteenth career knockout.

As for the Aussie, Tai Tuivasa is currently on a four-fight winning streak, his last being a KO win at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ can put himself in title contention with a win over Lewis this evening.

UFC 271 also features a key middleweight contest between perennial division contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier.

UFC 271 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker –

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa –

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier –

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano –

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast –

UFC 271 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa –

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill –

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo –

Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg –

UFC 271 Early Prelims (5:30pm EST)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun –

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov –

Mike Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells – Wells def. Mathetha via technical submission (rear naked choke) at 4:38 of Round 1

Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight – Grishin def. Knight by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

