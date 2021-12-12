UFC 269 Results: Julianna Pena stops Amanda Nunes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 269 event is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight as Julianna Pena attempts to dethrone Amanda Nunes.

Pena (10-4 MMA, a former TUF winner, was last seen in action at January’s UFC 257 event where she earned a submission victory over the versatile Sara McMann.

As for ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA last competed in March, where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ has not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

Round one of tonight’s UFC 269 co-main event begins and Amanda Nunes quickly takes the center of the cage. She throws out a jab but Julianna Pena avoids. Nunes with a calf kick that drops Pena. She gets back up and throws a jab. ‘The Lioness’ is looking for a right hand. Julianna with a combination. Amanda counters with a jab and Pena drops to the floor. Nunes takes top position. Amanda Nunes takes the back of Julianna Pena and looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. The former TUF winner escapes and gets back to half guard position. She begins working for a kimura and Nunes recognizes that her arm is in danger. The fighters stay in the position until the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 269 main event begins and Julianna Pena lands a couple of good jabs and Amanda Nunes appears to be in trouble. She clips ‘The Lioness’ with a left hand. Nunes fires back with some big shots and a low kick. Both ladies with big punches. They are both slightly rocked. Nunes with another heavy low kick. Huge shots in the pocket. Amanda Nunes connects with a right hand. Pena’s eye is busted up but she is landing punches of her own. She wobbles the champ again.

Official UFC 269 Result: Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission in Round 2

