UFC 268 Results: Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 268 event is headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch featuring Kamaru Usman taking on Colby Covington.

Usman (19-1 MMA) and Covington (16-2 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by of a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was last seen in action thirteen months ago, where he earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Round one of the UFC 268 main event begins and Kamaru Usman lands a right hand. Colby Covington replies with a head kick and then a shot to the body. He shoots in for a takedown but Usman is able to scramble and take north-south position. Colby breaks free and scrambles back up to his feet. He swings and misses with a right hook. ‘Chaos’ with a low kick. Kamaru Usman with some heavy pressure now. He lands a left hand. Colby replies with a right. Usman shoots in and scores a takedown. Colby scrambles back to his feet and smiles at the champ. Kamaru with a big right that is blocked. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 268 main event begins and these welterweight fighters are quickly back to work. Colby Covington lands a combination but Kamaru Usman answers with a heavy low kick. Another good right hand from the champ. ‘Chaos’ replies with a left and then shoots in on a takedown. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ returns fire with a right hand and Covington is rocked. Another big punch and Colby goes down. Usman jumps all over him but the horn sounds to end round two.

MASSIVE left from Usman and he wobbles Covington 😳 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/cd4igi57I0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Round three of the UFC 268 main event begins and Colby Covington needs to get things going if he plans on winning this fight. He lands a nice combination. Kamaru Usman answers with a low kick and then a hard right hand. That backed Colby up. ‘Chaos’ leaps in with a jab but gets countered with a body kick. Covington with a big punch. He lands another and then shoots in and scores a takedown late in the round. Usman gets back to his feet and the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 268 headliner begins and Colby Covington gets off a big combination. He connects with a good jab now. Kamaru Usman answers with one of his own. Another good combo from Covington. That appeared to stun the champ. Colby smiles and fires off another right. Usman returns fire with a jab to the body of the challenger. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Kamaru Usman with another heavy right. Colby Covington answers with a straight left. He goes to the body with a big kick and then lands another flurry of strikes. Colby is landing good shots now. He presses the champ up against the cage and lands some knees. Usman lands a good shot on the break. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Colby Covington lands a big punch down the middle. The chants of “let’s go Colby” fill MSG. This could be anybody’s fight. Kamaru Usman lands a good jab and then a uppercut. Colby answers with a big combination. He is landing some big shots. He shoots in for a takedown but Kamaru defends. Back on the feet and Usman lands a good kick to the body. Covington answers with a straight right. He lands another and then presses the champ against the cage. Good clinch work from Colby. The fighters break free and there is one minute remaining. Colby Covington attempts a high pick but it is blocked. Kamaru Usman lands a pair of jabs. He accidentally pokes Colby in the eye and we have a brief stoppage. We restart and Covington lands a kick. Usman goes high with a kick but it is blocked. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round five.

Official UFC 268 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Usman fight next following his victory over Covington at tonight’s event in Madison Square Garden? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!