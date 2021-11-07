Conor McGregor reacts after Ian Garry scores a first round KO in his Octagon debut at UFC 268

It did not take longer for Conor McGregor to react after fellow Irishman Ian Garry scored a first round knockout win in his Octagon debut at UFC 268.

Garry (8-0 MMA), also known as ‘The Future’, squared off with Jordan Williams (9-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout on tonight’s preliminary card at Madison Square Garden.

Ian Garry, a former Cage Warriors champion (like Conor McGregor), entered the fight with a ton of fight while sporting an undefeated record.

Meanwhile, Williams was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid at tonight’s UFC 268 event in New York.

After a rocky first few minutes, Ian Garry was able to find a home for a big right hand in the final seconds of the opening round. That punch left Jordan Williams rocked and second strike put the former middleweight down for good.

See the nasty finish below:

Mere seconds after scoring a stunning knockout in his Octagon debut at UFC 268, Ian Garry received a message from superstar Conor McGregor.

The former two-division champion, McGregor (22-6 MMA), commended Garry for his performance at UFC 268 with the following remarks:

You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!

Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2021

Conor McGregor is currently on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July. The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen working the pads for the first time in months earlier this week (see that here).

As for Ian Garry, the Dublin Native expressed interest in making a quick turnaround following his spectacular victory over Jordan Williams this evening.

