Pros react after Alex Pereira KO’s Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268

Former Glory Kickboxing champ Alex Pereira made his highly anticipated Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis at tonight’s UFC 268 event.

During his storied kickboxing past, Pereira scored two victories over reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, the second of which was a nasty KO.

Given his previous success against ‘Stylebender‘, many fight fans were hoping for an impressive showing from the former Glory champion this evening at MSG.

Standing in the way of Alex Pereira at UFC 268 was ‘The Spartan’ Andreas Michailidis. The Greek standout had most previously competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over KB Bhullar.

Tonight’s middleweight contest between Pereira and Michailidis ended in violent fashion. After a clinch-filled opening round, the former Glory champ was able to utilize his early separation in round two to throw and land a flying knee. The strike left Andreas Michailidis in a heap on the canvas.

Official UFC 268 Result: Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailidis via KO at 0:18 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs Michailidis’ below:

So interested to see Alex in the UFC!! #UFC268 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 7, 2021

Izzy gota be tired of hearing that line already. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 7, 2021

This is gonna be a good one 🍿 #UFC268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

Everyone booing …. This is MMA — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Andreas Michailidis:

Wow — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

Things just got real interesting at middleweight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Knees with little gloves are way worse — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

Beautiful timing and technique by pereira!! #UFC268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

