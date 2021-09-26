Pros react after Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz at UFC 266

Tonight’s UFC 266 main card featured a five-round middleweight contest between fan favorites Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

The highly anticipated bout served as a rematch, as Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That previous April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native wound up emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Nick Diaz was returning to action for the first time since UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. That fight ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both Diaz and ‘The Spider’ tested positive for banned substances.

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon at UFC 266. ‘Ruthless’ had earned his most recent victory back at UFC 214 in July of 2017, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Lawler rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. The mixed martial arts legends treated fight fans to an absolute slugfest. Nick Diaz appeared to get the better of Robbie Lawler in round one, but ‘Ruthless’ quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, Lawler connected with a punch that appeared to drop and injure the Stockton native. The bout was called off after Diaz opted not to get back to his feet.

Official UFC 266 Result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs Lawler 2’ below:

I don’t even know who I wanna win in this next one. I’ve always been a massive @Ruthless_RL fan!! Bots savages!!! #UFC266 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 26, 2021

What a sight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 26, 2021

So pumped for this fight #UFC266 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) September 26, 2021

Great fight so far #UFC266 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 26, 2021

Damn that was crazy volume in R1!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

.I don’t think Robbie has taken a step back yet! Fun fight! Happy to watch a Diaz scrap, LIVE, before he retires (whenever that will be) #UFC266 @ufc — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 26, 2021

How can @nickdiaz209 not be a crowd fav. Off for years and comes back fighting like this. Much respect to both this is as good as it gets 👊🏻 #ufc266 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) September 26, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Robbie Lawler defeating Nick Diaz:

What an epic fight! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

I hope that Lawler retires on that! What a great career for him. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

Nick Diaz my boy , you don’t have to explain yourself . G’s up 💯 #UFC266 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 26, 2021

Respect to both legends #UFC266 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 26, 2021

Who would you like to see Robbie Lawler fight next following his TKO victory over Nick Diaz this evening at UFC 266? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!