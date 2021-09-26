Pros react after Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz at UFC 266

By
Chris Taylor
-
Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler, UFC 266
Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Tonight’s UFC 266 main card featured a five-round middleweight contest between fan favorites Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

The highly anticipated bout served as a rematch, as Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That previous April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native wound up emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Nick Diaz was returning to action for the first time since UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. That fight ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both Diaz and ‘The Spider’ tested positive for banned substances.

Robbie-Lawler-Nick-Diaz
PhotoCred: EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon at UFC 266. ‘Ruthless’ had earned his most recent victory back at UFC 214 in July of 2017, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Lawler rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. The mixed martial arts legends treated fight fans to an absolute slugfest. Nick Diaz appeared to get the better of Robbie Lawler in round one, but ‘Ruthless’ quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, Lawler connected with a punch that appeared to drop and injure the Stockton native. The bout was called off after Diaz opted not to get back to his feet.

Official UFC 266 Result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs Lawler 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Robbie Lawler defeating Nick Diaz:

Who would you like to see Robbie Lawler fight next following his TKO victory over Nick Diaz this evening at UFC 266? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

 

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM