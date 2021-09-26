Pros react after Curtis Blaydes defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266

A key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik took place on tonight’s UFC 266 main card.

Blaydes (15-3 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, ‘Razor’ was on a four-fight winning streak which included a TKO victory over former title holder Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action back in June where he scored a TKO victory over Augusto Sakai. ‘Bigi Boy’ had gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik bout at UFC 266 proved to be a grueling three round affair. ‘Bigi Boy’ was able to bust up the face of ‘Razor’ with his striking, but Blaydes thoroughly dominated the three round contest with his wrestling.

Official UFC 266 Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blaydes vs Rozenstruik’ below:

I’m taking @RazorBlaydes265 in this next one! I think the wrestling will be too much…..Who y’all got? #UFC266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

I’m loving everyone commentating at #UFC266 but it’s just not the same without @joerogan — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 26, 2021

Damn Blaydes up 2-0 easy but damn that eye is almost shut!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

20-18 Blaydes I guess #UFC266 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 26, 2021

Blaydes is keeping Rozenstruik’s focus high and it might help him shoot in #UFC266 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 26, 2021

