UFC 266 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Nasrat Haqparast (Highlights)

A key lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast takes place on the televised prelims of tonight’s UFC 266 event.

Hooker (20-10 MMA) has lost his past two Octagon appearances, suffering defeats to perennial division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Hangman’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included a nasty knockout of James Vick.

Meanwhile, Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA) has gone 5-1 over his past six fights. The German standout is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over opponents Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia.

Round one of this UFC 266 lightweight fight begins and Dan Hooker quickly takes the center of the Octagon and comes forward with strikes. ‘The Hangman’ connects with a nice straight right over the top and then a body kick. Nasrat is struggling to find his range early. Hooker continues to put out combinations. He just misses with an attempted axe kick. Nasrat Haqparast returns fire with a good combination that lands. Dan Hooker continues to press the action. He dives for a takedown but Haqparast is able to defend. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dan Hooker comes forward and lands a left jab followed by a right hand over the top. Nasrat Haqparast lands a counter left and then Hooker dives in for a takedown. ‘The Hangman’ presses Nasrat against the cage and lands a pair of knees. Hooker continues to pepper Haqparast with strikes from the clinch. He lands a big knee and then shoots in and scores another takedown. The German fighter is back to his feet but only to eat more shots from Dan Hooker. The fighters separate and ‘The Hangman’ lands a heavy low kick and then a big takedown. He moves to half guard. He unloads ground and pound until the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this UFC 266 lightweight fight begins and Dan Hooker is right back to work. He lands a combination and gets the fight to the ground. The New Zealand native continued to batter Nasrat Haqparast for the final four minutes of the round to secure a lopsided win.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

