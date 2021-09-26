Pros react after Dan Hooker defeats Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266

A key lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast took place on the televised prelims of tonight’s UFC 266 event.

Hooker (21-10 MMA) was looking to rebound after losing his two most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Hangman’ had suffered defeats to perennial division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in those outings. Prior to those setbacks, Hooker had put together a three-fight win streak, which included a nasty knockout of James Vick.

Meanwhile, Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA) was 5-1 over his past six fights entering tonight’s UFC 266 event. The German standout was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over opponents Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast bout proved to be a one-sided affair. ‘The Hangman’ put on a absolute clinic, getting the better of the German fighter both in the stand-up and on the ground. After fifteen minutes of action Hooker was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 266 Result: Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Hooker vs. Haqparast’ below:

FOTN on now @espn now — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 26, 2021

A great fight so far. Dan going to the body nicely and keeping him on his heels. #UFC266 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 26, 2021

Hooker isn’t backing down. He is Staying in Haqparast face. Mixing in the takedowns as well. #UFC266 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 26, 2021

Hooker up 2, looking good in there. Walking forward like the terminator — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Dan Hooker defeating Nasrat Haqparast:

Never seen the “head butting someone’s fist” tactic before … #UFC266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

Lesgo Team cap! 💯 @danthehangman — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) September 26, 2021

That was a good fight! Hooker did everything right. He was definitely in his zone. #UFC266 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 26, 2021

What a Fight from these two warriors @ufc #ufc266 — Shane Young (@ShaneYoungMMA) September 26, 2021

