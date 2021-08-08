UFC 265 Results: Vicente Luque taps Michael Chiesa in Round 1 (Video)

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque takes place on tonight’s UFC 265 main card.

Chiesa (18-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning steak, his latest being a drubbing of Neil Magny back in January. ‘Maverick’ has not tasted defeat since July of 2018, when he was submitted by Anthony Pettis in a lightweight scrap.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (20-7-1 MMA) enters UFC 265 on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of submission over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in March. ‘The Silent Assassin’ has won 9 of his last 10 fights overall, ahead of tonight’s pivotal showdown with Chiesa.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Vicente Luque comes out with early pressure. He is walking down Michael Chiesa and winging big punches. A hard low kick lands for Luque. ‘Maverick’ replies with a left hand. Vicente fires back with a combination. Another low kick from Luque but Chiesa counters nicely with a combination. He jumps on the back of the Brazilian. Luque scrambles and locks in a d’arce choke. This it tight. Michael Chiesa taps. WOW!

Official UFC 265 Result: Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via first round submission

Who would you like to see Luque fight next following his submission victory over Chiesa this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!