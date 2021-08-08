Pros react after Vicente Luque submits Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque took place on tonight’s UFC 265 main card.

Chiesa (18-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning steak, his latest being a drubbing of Neil Magny back in January. ‘Maverick’ had most previously tasted defeated at the hands of Anthony Pettis in a lightweight scrap.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA) entered UFC 265 on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of submission over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in March. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had won 9 of his last 10 fights overall, ahead of tonight’s pivotal showdown with Chiesa.

Tonight’s Chiesa vs. Luque contest did not make it out of the opening round. After a quick start to the action by both men, Michael Chiesa attempted to take the back of Vicente Luque. The Brazilian was able to scramble free from the position and wound up locking in a d’arce choke during the transition. ‘Maverick’ was quickly forced to tap from the submission.

Official UFC 265 Result: Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Chiesa vs. Luque below:

Spokane California Washington #Lessgo — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 8, 2021

@MikeMav22 walkout is so hyped makes me want to fight. Knee please heal up ASAP 🥺 #ufc265 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 8, 2021

I'm riding with Team Chiesa the whole way!! Let's go coach! #ufc265 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 8, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Vicente Luque defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC 265:

WHO SAW THAT COMING!? #UFC265 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 8, 2021

Would ya look at that , darce choke , winner @VicenteLuqueMMA — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 8, 2021

Wow Luque !! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 8, 2021

Great work by luque. Impressive finish #ufc265 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

Vicente Luque is the real deal!#ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

Luque is high level everywhere!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 8, 2021

