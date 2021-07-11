Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s TKO victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264

Chris Taylor
Sean O'Malley, UFC 252
A men’s bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho kicked off tonight’s UFC 264 main card from Las Vegas.

O’Malley (14-1 MMA) was originally scheduled to face Louis Smolka at the event, however the Hawaiian was forced to pull out of the scrap due to a staph infection.

Stepping in on short-notice to face Sean O’Malley was Kris Moutinho (9-5 MMA). The New England based fighter entered UFC 264 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Andrew Salas under the CFFC banner.

Sean O'Malley
Meanwhile, ‘Suga‘ had entered Saturday’s event in hopes of building off the momentum of his knockout victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. O’Malley’s lone career setback came at the hands of Chito Vera back in August of 2020.

Tonight’s Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho fight proved to be a much better fight than many were expecting. Although O’Malley clearly outpointed Moutinho for the duration of the fight, the UFC newcomer showed unbelievable toughness during his 14+ minutes in the cage with ‘Suga’. After landing a four-punch combination late in the fight, referee Herb Dean decided he had seen enough and called a stop to the action.

Official UFC 264 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via TKO at 4:37 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to O’Malley vs. Moutinho below:

