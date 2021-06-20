UFC 264 main card is now official, Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns serves as co-headliner

The upcoming five-fight UFC 264 main card is now official, and welterweights Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns serve as the co-headliner.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening is a five-round lightweight trilogy bout between bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Also on the main card is a welterweight bout between Thompson and Burns, which could very well serve as a potential No. 1 contender fight at 170lbs. Aside from those two bouts, the UFC 264 pay-per-view bout also features three other quality main card bouts. Take a look at the complete UFC 264 pay-per-view main card below.

The most important fight on the card is, of course, the main event between Poirier and McGregor. This is a key fight for both men as they look to navigates the waters of 155lbs with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, and most people who buy this PPV will be doing so to watch the main event. Having said that, the co-main event between Thompson and Burns is just as important for the future of 170lbs. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has never fought Thompson before, so if “Wonderboy” can go out there and get past Burns, he could very well get a title shot.

The other three main card bouts feature Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa in heavyweight action, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a women’s bantamweight matchup, and Sean O’Malley kicks off the card in a bantamweight bout against Louis Smolka. Overall this looks like a fantastic card with plenty of title implications in several different weight classes. But the big fights are, of course, McGregor vs. Poirier 3 and Thompson vs. Burns.

What do you think of the UFC 264 main card including Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns in the co-main event?