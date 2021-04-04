Opening odds released for Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson and Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

The opening betting odds have been released for two future fights UFC: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson and Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov.

Burns vs. Thompson is set to take place at UFC 264 on July 10 as a three-round bout, while Gane vs. Volkov will go down on June 26 in a five-round main event. The sportsbooks wasted no time getting the opening odds out for both of these fights. Take a look at the opening odds for both Burns vs. Thompson and Gane vs. Volkov below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC 264 Odds

Gilbert Burns -155

Stephen Thompson +135

Burns opened as a -155 betting favorite, while the comeback on the underdog Thompson was +135. That means a $155 bet on Burns at the opener would win $100, while a $100 bet on Thompson at this opening number would win $135. The odds have shifted significantly since the opening odds were released, however, as Thompson is now a -180 betting favorite. These odds should stay relatively close as both Burns and Thompson are two elite welterweights, but it looks like “Wonderboy” should have opened as the favorite.

UFC Fight Night Odds

Ciryl Gane -135

Alexander Volkov +105

In this heavyweight bout, Gane opened as a -135 betting favorite while Volkov opened as a +105 betting underdog. That means a $135 bet on Gane would win $100 while a $100 bet on Volkov would win $105 based on the opening odds. The odds have shifted slightly in Gane’s favor since the opening line came out, which should be no surprise given that Gane loos like a future UFC heavyweight champion. Then again, Volkov is no slouch himself and, coming off of a huge TKO win over Alistair Overeem, he is getting plenty of respect here from the betting odds given how closely-lined the opener number was for this matchup.

Who is your money on between Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson and Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov?