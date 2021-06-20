Dan Ige issues statement following loss to The Korean Zombie at UFC Vegas 29: “I’ll be back”

UFC featherweight Dan Ige issued a statement following his loss to The Korean Zombie at UFC Vegas 29, saying that “I’ll be back.”

Ige was able to make it the full 25 minutes with The Korean Zombie, but he was outstruck and outwrestled for the majority of the fight and lost a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards at the end of the five rounds. Following the fight, Ige took to his social media where he issued a statement assuring his fans that he’s doing fine and that he’ll be back.

Love you all. I’ll be back. God is good.

The loss to The Korean Zombie was a tough one for Ige, who was making a run up the UFC featherweight rankings following a one-punch KO over Gavin Tucker in his last outing. Following the loss to The Korean Zombie, Ige will have to take a step back in the rankings. While he entered the fight at No. 8 overall in the UFC featherweight rankings, losing to the No. 4 ranked The Korean Zombie showed that Ige might not be a top-five fighter yet. However, he’s still only 29 years old and can make the improvements to become better.

With the loss to The Korean Zombie, Ige’s UFC record now stands at 7-3 overall in 10 fights inside the Octagon. He has proven himself to be a very tough out at 145lbs, win, lose, or draw, and while he hasn’t gotten that big, signature win to really push him into the upper echelon of the division, he did show against The Korean Zombie that he’s tough as nails and has the ability to go the full distance against some of the best featherweights in the UFC, only he just came up a little bit short.

