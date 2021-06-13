Pros react after Paul Craig snaps the arm of Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

A light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill kicked off tonight’s UFC 263 pay-per-view main card from Arizona.

Craig will enter tonight’s event sporting a four-fight unbeaten streak, his latest bout ending in a TKO victory over Shogun Rua at UFC 255. The Scottish standout has gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (8-0 MMA) will enter UFC 263 with hopes of keeping his perfect record in check. In his most recent effort this past September, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a second-round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux.

Tonight’s Craig vs. Hill bout did not last long. The Scottish fighter pulled guard early in the fight and proceeded to grab a hold of an armbar submission. Hill initially escaped but then became trapped again and Craig finished the job by snapping his arm and unloading elbows.

Official UFC 263 Result: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Craig snapping Hill’s arm below:

Oh shit — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 13, 2021

You gotta be pretty confident to want to go to your back like that and that was pure skill. Wish it was stopped sooner — Randa Markos (@randamma) June 13, 2021

I believe he broke both arms #UFC263 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2021

So many broken bones lately. All part of the game but still 🤮 #UFC263 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 13, 2021

What a transitions for Paul Craig. Such a late stoppage btw #UFC263 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2021

Omg omg omg omg 😱#UFC263 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) June 13, 2021

Yo! Omg 😳 🤮🤢 I hope he recovers quickly. Ouch. #UFC263 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 13, 2021

Who would you like to see Paul Craig fight next following his TKO victory over Jamahal Hill this evening in Arizona? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!