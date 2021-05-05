UFC 263: ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’ is absolutely stacked with the addition of Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

The UFC 263 card looks more stacked than ever after it was confirmed that Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards has been moved to this event.

Diaz and Edwards were initially set to square off at UFC 262 which will take place next weekend. However, it’s now been confirmed that an undisclosed minor injury has forced it to be moved back a month to UFC 263 in Glendale.

The card has yet to be fully fleshed out but as of this writing, the bouts that have been announced could quite easily make this one of the biggest and most highly anticipated cards of the year.

If you don’t believe us, just check out some of the names below.

Middleweight Championship – Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight Championship – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight – Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Welterweight – Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Lightweight – Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

The Diaz/Edwards showdown will join a whole host of exciting fights including two title clashes, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2.

In terms of the welterweight picture, though, the winner of Diaz vs Edwards could quite easily be in line for a title shot in the near future.

Kamaru Usman would likely be favored as the champion given his recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, but both of the aforementioned men would likely give him a good run for his money.

Alas, for the time being, all we can do is sit back and continue to watch UFC 263 get even more stacked as this Arizona extravaganza awaits.

Do you think Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz will go ahead as planned at UFC 263? If so, who do you think will walk away with the win? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!