Manager says Kamaru Usman vs. Jake Paul would sell 3 or 4 million pay-per-views

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that a fight between his client Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul would sell 3 or 4 million pay-per-views.

Usman is coming off of one of the best wins of his UFC career when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. As for Paul, he is one of the biggest PPV draws in boxing right now after winning his first three pro fights, including a knockout win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last fight. Although Paul is not highly respected in the combat sports community, he is undoubtedly a big draw. It’s no wonder, then, that several MMA fighters have suggested that they be the next to meet him inside the boxing ring. Usman, in particular, was the biggest name to call out Paul for a future fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz threw Usman’s name in the hat when it comes to selecting Paul’s next opponent. His manager believes that if UFC president Dana White is the one promoting the fight, and not Triller, it could be one of the biggest PPV fights ever.

“Dana White has to have the microphone, he has to be the promoter. (Dana’s) gonna get the UFC monster machine behind it and it’s gonna sell I think, this fight did 3, 4 million Pay-Per-View buys, right, but on UFC’s platform,” Abdelaziz said of Usman vs. Paul.

Although Abdelaziz is pushing for Usman to fight Paul next, he doesn’t think it would be a competitive fight, instead suggesting that Usman would destroy Paul in a fight.

“Listen to me, I don’t think Jake Paul has enough medical insurance, coverage, to even talk, not even to fight Kamaru Usman,” Abdelaziz said. “To fight Kamaru, he’ll need to be in bed or hospital for long time because listen, he’s a internet kid, he’s a YouTuber. I’m talking about pound for pound greatest fighter right now, Kamaru Usman.”

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Kamaru Usman vs. Jake Paul would be a blockbuster pay-per-view fight?