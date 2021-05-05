Luana Pinheiro reacts to DQ win over Randa Markos at UFC Vegas 25: “Nobody feels more than I do for the outcome of the fight”

UFC women’s strawweight prospect Luana Pinheiro has reacted to her controversial illegal upkick DQ win over Randa Markos at UFC Vegas 25.

Pinheiro was making her UFC debut this past Saturday night on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 25 against the veteran Markos. The Brazilian was having an incredible start to her UFC debut as she was seen throwing Markos to the mat using her judo skills and also getting the better of her on the feet. Unfortunately, the fight ended in controversy near the end of the first round when an illegal upkick from Markos appeared to knock Pinheiro out. That led referee Mark Smith to disqualifying Markos and awarding Pinheiro the win via DQ.

However, UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Paul Felder immediately questioned Pinheiro for going down after the kick, and there are many fans online who also think she hammed it up to get the win. Taking to her social media in the days following the DQ, Pinheiro reacted to the outcome of the fight, saying she didn’t want it to end that way.

“Hey guys!!! Coming here to first say that I’m fine! Second, I want to thank everyone for their support, both before and after the fight. I want to thank all my team that worked very closely with me to get our best version for this fight. My coaches @dede_pederneiras @matheusnicolaumma @pedrofalcaomma @kauafernandesmma @piratiev_oficial @gigiodiniz, my doctor @drfelipepereira, my physical trainer @itallovilardo, my physiotherapist @fisiofelipemaia, my coach @lilianvillaca_ and all my partners. Nobody wanted this victory more than me and nobody feels more than I do for the outcome of the fight. I imagined a thousand possibilities of my arm ending up raised and none of them was the way it ended up happening. But regardless of the outcome it was not how I wanted it and how I worked for it, I am happy for all the work I did to get well prepared for the fight. I will work hard to continue looking for my evolution and bring my best version in the next challenges. Thanks for everything and let’s go, we still have a long way to go!”

