UFC 262 Results: Edson Barboza stops Shane Burgos in Round 3 (Video)

A highly anticipated featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 262 event.

Barboza (21-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout looking to build off his impressive decision win over Makwan Amrikhani from back in October. That win had snapped a three-fight losing streak for the Brazilian, as Edson had previously found himself on the wrong end of split decision rulings in fights with Dan Ige and Paul Felder.

Meanwhile, Shane Burgos enters tonight’s UFC 262 event looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Josh Emmett from back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Hurricane’ had rattled off three-straight wins, including a victory over Cub Swanson.

Round one begins and Edson Barboza lands a pair of nasty low kicks right off the hop. He follows that up with a crisp right hand and a body shot. More low kicks from Barboza. He looks great early here. Shane Burgos fires back with a combination but the Brazilian just blocks it and unloads another low kick. Burgos leaps in with a nice left to the body. Barboza with another nice low kick. Shane is applying pressure but Barboza keeps him at bay with a jab. Edson with a spinning back kick that partially connects. Burgos lands a nice stiff jab. Edson Barboza with an uppercut and then a spinning kick. He lands a right hand and Burgos is rocked. He continues to press forward but Barboza is just unloading on him. He lands a thunderous low kick. That buckled Shane. Still, he presses forward and lands a good combination to end the round.

Round two begins and these featherweights are back to trading leather. Big shots from Barboza. He lands another heavy low kick. Shane Burgos fires back with a combination that ends in a hard kick of his own. The Brazilian continues to land his kicks over and over. Burgos is super tough. He comes forward with a jab and then a calf kick. Edson Barboza responds with a huge right hand over the top. Burgos appears to be stunned but just proceeds to leap into the pocket with a right hand. This is an absolute war. Barboza with a stiff jab. Burgos goes to the body with a hook. Edson just misses with a spinning back kick. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of this featherweight bout begins and Barboza lands a big right hand. Burgos is stunned. He steps back and goes down. Barboza leaps in for ground and pound and the referee quickly calls off the contest.

Official UFC 262 Result: Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via TKO in Round 3

