Pros react after Edson Barboza TKO’s Shane Burgos at UFC 262

A highly anticipated featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 262 event.

Barboza (22-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout looking to build off his impressive decision win over Makwan Amrikhani from back in October. That win had snapped a three-fight losing streak for the Brazilian, as Edson had previously found himself on the wrong end of split decision rulings in fights with Dan Ige and Paul Felder.

Meanwhile, Shane Burgos entered UFC 262 looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Josh Emmett from back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Hurricane’ had rattled off three-straight wins, including a victory over Cub Swanson.

Tonight’s Barboza vs. Burgos bout proved to be an all out war. The featherweight standouts traded leather and heavy kicks for the better part of fifteen minutes before a right hand from Edson Barboza ultimately spelled an end to the fight (see that here).

Official UFC 262 Result: Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via TKO in Round 3

The win marked Barboza’s second in a row and first finish since December of 2018.

Check out how the pros reacted to Barboza defeating Burgos below:

This is gonna be an amazing fight. Hold tight — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

This a fun fight!! Who you got? #ufc262 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 16, 2021

Shane’s leg hurts already. I just know it . Ouch #ufc262 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 16, 2021

Fight of the night coming right here! Don’t blink when Hurricane is in the octagon! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

This about yo be a good one #UFC262 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 16, 2021

This IS about to be a treat . Burgos & Barboza ! #UFC262 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 16, 2021

Every leg kick thrown my leg starts throbbing 😬. Just me? #UFC262 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 16, 2021

Loving everything about this fight!!! #UFC262 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 16, 2021

What a scrap in the #Ufc262 opener — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 16, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Edson Barboza finishing Shane Burgos in Round 3:

His brain and body were in serious conflict! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 16, 2021

That was crazy the delayed reaction. Close to Robbie vs Rory delayed reaction. #UFC262 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 16, 2021

He used the force 😳😳😳😳😳 #ufc262 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 16, 2021

Delayed reactions. Crazy! You never know how some shots affect your opponents! Big respect to both men, and Burgos just being a tough SOB! #FOTN #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

Who would you like to see Edson Barboza fight next following his TKO victory over Shane Burgos this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!