Pros react after Edson Barboza TKO’s Shane Burgos at UFC 262

A highly anticipated featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 262 event.

Barboza (22-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout looking to build off his impressive decision win over Makwan Amrikhani from back in October. That win had snapped a three-fight losing streak for the Brazilian, as Edson had previously found himself on the wrong end of split decision rulings in fights with Dan Ige and Paul Felder.

Meanwhile, Shane Burgos entered UFC 262 looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Josh Emmett from back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Hurricane’ had rattled off three-straight wins, including a victory over Cub Swanson.

Edson Barboza vs Shane Burgos at UFC 262

Tonight’s Barboza vs. Burgos bout proved to be an all out war. The featherweight standouts traded leather and heavy kicks for the better part of fifteen minutes before a right hand from Edson Barboza ultimately spelled an end to the fight (see that here).

Official UFC 262 Result: Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via TKO in Round 3

The win marked Barboza’s second in a row and first finish since December of 2018.

Check out how the pros reacted to Barboza defeating Burgos below:

Who would you like to see Edson Barboza fight next following his TKO victory over Shane Burgos this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

