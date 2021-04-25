UFC 261 Results: Uriah Hall defeats Chris Weidman via TKO (Video)

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 261 event features the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who takes on Uriah Hall during tonight’s main card.

Weidman (15-5 MMA) will be looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, as Chris had previously suffered setbacks to Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (16-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 261 event on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘Primetime’ had scored wins over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis.

Chris Weidman
Round one begins and the middleweights meet in the center of the Octagon. Chris Weidman throws a low kick and his bone just snapped. OMG. This one is over.

Official UFC 261 Result: Uriah Hall def. Chris Weidman via TKO (leg injury)

