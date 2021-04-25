UFC 261 Results: Uriah Hall defeats Chris Weidman via TKO (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 261 event features the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who takes on Uriah Hall during tonight’s main card.

Weidman (15-5 MMA) will be looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, as Chris had previously suffered setbacks to Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (16-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 261 event on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘Primetime’ had scored wins over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis.

Round one begins and the middleweights meet in the center of the Octagon. Chris Weidman throws a low kick and his bone just snapped. OMG. This one is over.

يورايا هول يهزم كريس وايدمان بالضربة القاضية في الجولة الأولى ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ .. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/gu5z4w7UaI — UFC Arab 🌙 (@UFC_Arabs) April 25, 2021

*WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE* Chris Weidman snaps his leg on first kick during fight vs. Uriah Hall. #UFC261

pic.twitter.com/GfimMxwVYJ — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) April 25, 2021

Official UFC 261 Result: Uriah Hall def. Chris Weidman via TKO (leg injury)

