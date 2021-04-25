Pros react after Chris Weidman breaks his leg in fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261

Christopher Taylor
Chris Weidman
Tonight’s UFC 261 event featured the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who took on Uriah Hall during tonight’s main card.

Weidman (15-6 MMA) was looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, as Chris had previously suffered setbacks to Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (17-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘Primetime’ had scored wins over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis respectively.

Tonight’s Weidman vs. Hall bout lasted just seconds as Chris Weidman broke his leg with the first low kick that he threw. The bout was immediately waved off due to the horrific injury.

Official UFC 261 Result: Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall via TKO at :17 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Hall defeating Weidman below:

Post-fight reactions to Chris Weidman breaking his leg against Uriah Hall:

