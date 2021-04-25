Pros react after Chris Weidman breaks his leg in fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261

Tonight’s UFC 261 event featured the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who took on Uriah Hall during tonight’s main card.

Weidman (15-6 MMA) was looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, as Chris had previously suffered setbacks to Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (17-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘Primetime’ had scored wins over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis respectively.

Tonight’s Weidman vs. Hall bout lasted just seconds as Chris Weidman broke his leg with the first low kick that he threw. The bout was immediately waved off due to the horrific injury.

Official UFC 261 Result: Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall via TKO at :17 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Hall defeating Weidman below:

I might change my pick to Uriah Hall 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFC261 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 25, 2021

Most fitting walk out song in the biz — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 25, 2021

Welp going for hall solely based on his stash — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 25, 2021

Incredible energy in the arena!! ⚡️

Excited to see my boy @UriahHallMMA go to work 2night!! #UFC261 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Chris Weidman breaking his leg against Uriah Hall:

Holy shit! What a crazy world we live in. You couldn’t write it. — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Oh my god no!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021

What goes around comes around in the @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

Oh my gosh holly shit 😭 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021

I will never throw a leg kick again @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

My wife and I screamed so loud on the replay that the dogs are going mental. — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

That’s fucked up — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 25, 2021

