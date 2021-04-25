Pros react after Kamaru Usman KO’s Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

Tonight’s UFC 261 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch featuring Kamaru Usman taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Usman and Masvidal originally met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ had taken that fight on just six days notice.

Since their first fight, Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA) went on to defend his title on one occasion, scoring a third round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) was returning to the Octagon at UFC 261 for the first time since that aforementioned loss to Kamaru Usman. Prior to that setback, ‘Gamebred’ had reeled off three stoppage wins in a row, including a TKO victory over Nate Diaz which earned him the promotions BMF title.

Tonight’s UFC 261 headliner produced yet another violent finish. After getting the better of Jorge Masvidal in both the stand-up and on the ground in round one, Kamaru Usman quickly put the fight away for good in round two. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ landed a massive right hand that flattened Jorge Masvidal and promptly followed up with ground and pound to seal the win.

Official UFC 261 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Usman defeating Masvidal below:

Tonight is one of those nights you don’t know what’s gonna happen!! #UFC261 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021

So if Jorge wins it only logical fight is Nick Diaz right? 🤔 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) April 25, 2021

I have a feeling something else crazy gonna happen tonight 👀 #261 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) April 25, 2021

I’m with Masvidal #UFC261 always root for the striker. 🥊 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) April 25, 2021

10-9 Usman. But he can’t get wild like he was doing towards the end. Swinging like that, masvidal will find the counter. — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal:

😳 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME!! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile!! #UFC261 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Ain’t no argument now! — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Wow man that was a for real for real KO — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 25, 2021

No way! 🤯 The Nigerian Nightmare! #UFC261 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 25, 2021

🇳🇬 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

Usman is the TRUTH!!! 😳 #UFC261 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 25, 2021

So is that BMF belt up for grabs now? #ufc261 #bmf — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 25, 2021

With tonight’s win at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman is now expected to defend his title against Colby Covington, this per UFC President Dana White.