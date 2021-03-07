UFC 259 Result: Dominick Cruz defeats Casey Kenney (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 259 event includes the return of former bantamweight kingpin Dominick Cruz who takes on Casey Kenney in the featured prelim.

Cruz (22-3 MMA) has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 in his bid to reclaim the promotions bantamweight title. ‘The Dominator’ last tasted victory in June of 2016, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Urijah Faber at UFC 199.

Meanwhile, Casey Kenney (16-2-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 featured prelim on a three-fight win streak. The Indiana native scored a unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Wood in his most recent effort at UFC 254.

Round one of the UFC 259 featured prelims begins and Casey Kenney comes out quickly. Dominick Cruz shoot sin for a takedown but it is not there. Kenney grabs a front headlock but then opts to let it go. Cruz misses with a body kick. Kenney comes over the top with a left. ‘The Dominator’ lands a nice low kick and then another. Casey Kenney lands a good kick to the body. Cruz replies with a kick upstairs. Kenney just eats that. He comes forward and throws a body kick. Cruz bounces around on the outside. Kenney steps in with a wild combination that misses. Cruz is showcasing some beautiful movement here. He steps in and out of the pocket with a nice combination. He lands a leaping left and then slips a counter punch from Kenney. Both fighters land good inside low kicks. Dominick Cruz with a right hand. Casey Kenney replies with a straight left. Both fighters continue to utilize a lot of kicks. Kenney with a chopping low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 259 featured prelim begins and Casey Kenney looks to come out quickly. He gets inside and rips a shot to the body. He follows that up with a hard inside low kick. Another kick from Kenney. Dominick Cruz shoots in for a takedown but he is stuffed. Kenney rips a combination. Cruz goes upstairs with a high kick which is blocked. Casey with another good low kick. Dominick circles to his right. Kenney cuts him off with a straight left. Another good low kick lands for Casey Kenney. Dominick Cruz counters with a nice left hand. Both men with good low kicks from the pocket. Kenney continues to press the action here. He cracks Dom with a good left hand. He follows that up with a body kick. Cruz leans in and unleashes a nice combination. Casey Kenney replies with a straight left. Dominck Cruz leaps in with a Superman punch that partially connects. Kenney with a low kick. Both men with left hooks. Kenney connects with an uppercut. Cruz comes forward with a flurry now. Kenney grabs hold of guillotine but can’t secure the choke before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 259 featured prelim begins and Casey Kenney comes forward with immediate pressure. Cruz begins to circle along the fence. He shoots in for an early takedown but Kenney looks to defend with a guillotine. The fighters land on the ground and Cruz is still tied up but he’s in side control so he should be ok. After some time, Kenney gives up on the choke and scrambles up to his feet. Dominick Cruz greets him with a low kick. He follows that up with a nice right hand. Casey Kenney replies with a good left that wobbles ‘The Dominator’. Cruz retreats and Kenney comes forward. He lands a right hand but Dominick circles out. Two minutes remain. Big shots from both men. Cruz lands a nice combination. What a war this is. Kenney with a left and then a straight right. Dominick Cruz rips the body. Kenney shoots in but Cruz defends. Dominick with a knee that appears to hurt Casey. Still, the younger fighter presses forward. Cruz shoots in and scores a beautiful takedown. He begins working from full guard. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Cruz fight next following his decision victory over Kenney this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!