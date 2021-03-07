UFC 259 Result: Amanda Nunes stops Megan Anderson in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 259 event is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring reigning champion Amanda Nunes taking on challenger Megan Anderson.

Nunes (20-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since successfully defending her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. The UFC ‘champ champ‘ will enter tonight’s co-headliner riding a sensational eleven-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Megan Anderson (11-4 MMA) will be looking to pull off a massive upset when she squares off with Amanda Nunes this evening. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion most recently competed in February of 2020, where she earned a first round knockout victory over Norma Dumont.

Round one of the UFC 259 co-main event begins and Megan Anderson quickly takes the center of the Octagon and comes forward. Amanda Nunes land a low kick. She follows that up with a right hand and then another low kick. ‘The Lioness’ with a big right hand. Megan is rocked. She shoots for a takedown. Nunes begins drilling her with punches. She takes top position and then moves to Anderson’s back. She locks in a reverse triangle and then transitions to an armbar and finishes the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson via submission in Round 1

