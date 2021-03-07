Pros react after Amanda Nunes stops Megan Anderson at UFC 259

Tonight’s UFC 259 event was co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring Amanda Nunes squaring off with challenger Megan Anderson.

Nunes (21-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since successfully defending her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. The UFC ‘champ champ‘ had entered tonight’s co-headliner riding a sensational eleven-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Megan Anderson (11-5 MMA) was looking to pull off a massive upset when she squared off with Amanda Nunes this evening. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion had most recently competed in February of 2020, where she earned a first round knockout victory over Norma Dumont.

Tonight’s UFC 259 co-headliner proved to be an absolutely one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes rocked Megan Anderson multiple times on the feet before taking the fight to the canvas. From there, ‘The Lioness’ locked in a sensation armbar to finish the fight. She is the GOAT for a reason folks.

Official UFC 259 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Nunes defeating Anderson below:

Ok enough of the 145lb division, this is ridiculous. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

Book Amanda a fight next week #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Congrats you da Goat! #UFC259 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 7, 2021

GWOAT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Amanda Nunes fight next following her submission victory over Megan Anderson at tonight’s UFC 259 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!