Henry Cejudo reacts to Aljamain Sterling defeating Petr Yan by DQ at UFC 259

Former ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 259 bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) had shocked fans last year when he announced his retirement from the sport immediately following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The promotion was quick to crown a new 135-pound champion at UFC 251 in the form of Petr Yan, this after the Russian extended his current win streak to ten in a row by defeating MMA legend Jose Aldo via fifth round TKO.

Yan was hoping to carry that momentum into tonight’s scrap with Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funkmaster’ had entered tonight’s contest sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight title fight, Henry Cejudo referred to Yan and Sterling as being his “side chicks”.

Tonight’s UFC 259 UFC 259 men’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After a good opening round from Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan began to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Russian champion appeared to be on route to a finish but then landed an illegal knee on ‘Funkmaster’ in Round 4 which unfortunately spelled an end to the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via DQ (illegal knee) in Round 4

Check out how Henry Cejudo reacted to Sterling defeating Yan by DQ below:

Heeeeeeyyyy easy money 💰! I’m to smart for these bums. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/Fd4Rt4z1Jx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

“Heeeeeeyyyy easy money! I’m to smart for these bums.” – Cejudo wrote.

What do you think of the comments made by Henry Cejudo following Sterling’s DQ victory over Yan at tonight’s UFC 259 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!