UFC 259 Result: Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan via DQ (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 259 event features a men’s bantamweight title fight as Petr Yan looks to earn his first career title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

Yan (15-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. The win marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Round one of this UFC 259 title fight begins and Aljamain Sterling comes out quickly with a low kick. He lands another kick this time to the body. A tosses a jab and then another low kick that connects. Petr Yan is being very patient early. ‘Aljo’ connects with a nice body kick. Yan leaps in with a combination that misses. Sterling lands a flying knee. Yan is backing up. ‘Funkmaster’ continues to pres forward. Petr Yan winds up on a right hand that just misses. Yan catches a kick and scores a nice trip. He allows Aljamain Sterling to stand back up. ‘Funkmaster’ with another flying knee that connects. Somehow Yan stays on his feet. ‘Aljo’ shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Yan instantly scrambles to his feet and leaps on the back of Sterling. The fighters are still standing as Petr lands a knee. They break and Yan drops Sterling with a left hand. Aljamain is right back up but Yan connects with a right and then lands a low kick that sends Sterling back down to the canvas. Aljamain Sterling gets back to his feet. Petr Yan stays on him and lands a takedown. Sterling scrambles for a leg but Yan breaks free and decides to stand back up. Yan grabs a hold of Sterling and dumps him on his back. Aljamain is able to reverse the position for a second but then a scramble puts the fighters back on their feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 259 title fight begins and Petr Yan comes out pawing with his jab. Aljamain Sterling lands a body kick. Yan just misses with a counter left. He lands another solid low kick and Sterling is back down. Yan with some low kicks from the position before the referee tells Sterling to stand back up. Aljamain shoots in for a takedown but Petr Yan is able to defend the shot. He takes north south position. ‘Aljo’ is back up and continuing to grind for a takedown. He gets the back of Yan but the Russian scrambles free. Sterling dives in for another takedown attempt. Once again Petr Yan is doing an excellent job of defending. He peppers Sterling with some short shots. He sneaks in a nice knee. Aljamain let’s go and then comes forward with a punch. Petr Yan clips him with a nice punch. More pressure from Sterling. Yan uses it to force a trip and take his back. He lands a nice right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 259 bantamweight title fight begins and Petr Yan is the one coming forward in this round. He lands a right hand and then a knee. Sterling answers with a jab and then a low kick. Yan goes to the body with a kick. He shoots in with a knee and then lands a jab. Aljamain Sterling is backing up now. Yan catches him with a good right. Sterling replies with a flurry of body shots. Yan with a body kick and then a beautiful back trip that sends Sterling to the floor. the referee makes ‘Aljo’ stand back up and he eats a right hand. The challenger dives on a takedown attempt but it is not there. Yan lands another good punch and then tosses Aljamain back to the floor. He lands a good low kick and then another. Just over a minute remains. The ref steps in and forces Aljamain Sterling to stand back up. ‘Aljo’ shoots in for a takedown but it is telegraphed and stuffed. Sterling lands a nice low kick and then another. Yan responds with one of his own. He comes forward with a right hand and then scores a late takedown.

Welcome to the first champ rounds of the night… 🏆 #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/EbVz9NEPow — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

Round four of this UFC 259 title fight begins and Petr Yan quickly scores a trip takedown to get things started. Sterling seems happy to lay on his back for now. Yan slaps him with a couple of low kicks. Aljamain Sterling is back up but eats a knee to the body. ‘Funkmaster’ with a flurry of body shots. Yan returns fire with a solid left hand. He lands a good kick to the body now. Sterling is once again back up. He shoots in for a takedown but Yan quickly switches the position. The fighters break and Sterling lands a knee. Yan with a good left hook. The fighters clinch and Petr Yan lands an uppercut. Aljamain Sterling breaks free and lands a combination. Yan with a big right hand. ‘Aljo’ shoots for a takedown but he doesn’t have the energy to convert it. Petr Yan with a huge combination. He continues to press forward. Sterling is on the ground and Yan lands a knee. That was illegal and the referee jumps in. If ‘Aljo’ doesn’t get up here Yan is going to lose his title. This is not looking good.

Aljamain Sterling is the NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion after this illegal knee disqualified Petr Yan #UFC259pic.twitter.com/lQ6ITgu9ip — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 7, 2021

Official UFC 259 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling ruled a DQ (Sterling awarded title)

