Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan via DQ at UFC 259

By
Chris Taylor
-
UFC 259
PhotoCred: Sherdog / CBS Sports

Tonight’s UFC 259 event featured a men’s bantamweight title fight as Petr Yan looked to earn his first career title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

Yan (15-2 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. That win had marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ had last tasted defeat in December of 2017 when he was starched by Marlon Moraes.

Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling

Tonight’s UFC 259 men’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After a good opening round from Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan began to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Russian champion appeared to be on route to a finish but then landed an illegal knee on ‘Funkmaster’ in Round 4 which unfortunately spelled an end to the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling ruled a DQ (illegal knee from Yan)

Check out how the pros reacted to Sterling defeating Yan via DQ below:

Reactions after the illegal knee landed by Petr Yan on Aljamain Sterling:

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1368426357546389510

Who would you like to see an immediate rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling following tonight’s controversial ending at UFC 259? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM