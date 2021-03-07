Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan via DQ at UFC 259

Tonight’s UFC 259 event featured a men’s bantamweight title fight as Petr Yan looked to earn his first career title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

Yan (15-2 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. That win had marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ had last tasted defeat in December of 2017 when he was starched by Marlon Moraes.

Tonight’s UFC 259 men’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After a good opening round from Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan began to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Russian champion appeared to be on route to a finish but then landed an illegal knee on ‘Funkmaster’ in Round 4 which unfortunately spelled an end to the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling ruled a DQ (illegal knee from Yan)

Check out how the pros reacted to Sterling defeating Yan via DQ below:

Yan vs Sterling already?! Nooooo. I’m not ready 😂 #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

The next three bouts will deliver! Get ready for some 🔥🔥🔥 #ufc259 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 7, 2021

Let’s go Aljo ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Let’s go Aljo! — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

This is crazy right now!! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

What an awesome first round! — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

I feel like Aljo needs to be careful for a counter after that spinning elbow. #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Yan seems to have the body of the fight in his control. Aljo might have to start thinking about finding something big! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Them Russians minds don’t break. So composed. Maybe Yan isn’t Russian but close enough — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 7, 2021

This is a amazing fight! #UFC259 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) March 7, 2021

Reactions after the illegal knee landed by Petr Yan on Aljamain Sterling:

Take the win @funkmasterMMA !! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 7, 2021

Is he gonna take it?!? — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 7, 2021

Heres the thing you cant stall the fight by sitting on your knees. Knees to a grounded opponent should be allowed! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) March 7, 2021

He better not take that belt with him… — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

Who would you like to see an immediate rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling following tonight’s controversial ending at UFC 259? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!