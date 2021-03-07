Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Drew Dober at UFC 259

A key lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober took place on tonight’s UFC 259 main card from Las Vegas.

Makhachev had entered tonight’s contest sporting an overall record of 18-1. In his most recent effort at UFC 242, the Russian standout picked up a unanimous decision victory over Davi Ramos.

Meanwhile, Drew Dober (23-10 MMA) had entered UFC 259 on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Tonight’s fight proved to be a coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The longtime training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov absolutely dominated Drew Dober this evening on route to a third round submission victory.

Check out how the pros reacted to Islam Makhachev’s impressive UFC 259 performance below:

To do that to Dober is something special. Wow — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 7, 2021

Fire that man 🔥 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 7, 2021

Dober was just sick of getting laid on. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

Makhachev is one of the best guys I’ve ever grappled #UFC259 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 7, 2021

Makachev is a gooood ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

@MAKHACHEVMMA can grapple, man. Beautiful to watch. — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) March 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!