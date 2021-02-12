UFC 258 | Gilbert Burns shares footage of his last training session with Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns will challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight championship in the headliner of this Saturday’s UFC 258 event.

Burns and Usman have a storied history having trained together under coach Henri Hooft in South Florida for many years.

Given that they are now set to collide at UFC 258, Gilbert Burns decided to move his camp to Colorado so that he could utilize the tutelage of striking coach Trevor Wittman.

The Brazilian standout, Burns (19-3 MMA), will enter Saturday’s highly anticipated title fight with Usman on a six-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past May, ‘Durinho’ earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former division kingpin Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (17-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over short-notice fighter Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will enter Saturday’s title fight with Gilbert Burns on a sixteen-fight win streak, which includes Octagon victories over former UFC champions Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and Rafael dos Anjos.

While the former friends and training partners, Burns and Usman, have been very respectful in the leadup to this weekend’s pay-per-view event, they have both referenced their previous training sessions when prediction the bouts outcome.

According to Usman, ‘Durinho’ already knows what is going to happen at UFC 258 based on their prior training sessions.

Gilbert Burns clearly feels that he got the better of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in their previous battles and was willing to share footage from their most recent training session as proof.

Check out the video below:

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman square off for the promotions coveted welterweight title at this weekend’s UFC 258 event in Las Vegas? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!