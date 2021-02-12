Jorge Masvidal sends Kamaru Usman a message ahead of UFC 258 title fight with Gilbert Burns

Jorge Masvidal has sent a message to Kamaru Usman ahead of his upcoming UFC 258 welterweight title fight with Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal and Usman have a storied history, having squared off for the UFC welterweight title this past July in Abu Dhabi. ‘Gamebred’ had stepped on just six days notice for that championship contest and ultimately wound up suffering a unanimous decision setback as a result.

Despite the definitive outcome, Jorge Masvidal is extremely confident that with a full training camp he could easily hand Kamaru Usman his first loss since 2013.

‘Gamebred‘ took to social media where he issued the following warning to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view event.

“I took your nose on 6 days. 3 weeks I take the belt. Full camp I take your head. The Resurrection.” – Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

Masvidal (35-14 MMA) has not competed since suffering the aforementioned loss to Usman at UFC 251 this past summer. ‘Gamebred’ has been rumored to a possible fight with former friend turned enemy Colby Covington in recent weeks. However, nothing has been made official as of this time.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (17-1 MMA) will enter this weekend’s title fight with Gilbert Burns on a sixteen-fight win streak. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has earned victories over Leon Edwards, Sergio Moraes, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley and more during his time with the UFC.

As for Burns (19-3 MMA), ‘Durinho’ will be sporting a six-fight winning streak when he enters the Octagon at UFC 258, his latest being a decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

Jorge Masvidal has yet to share his prediction for this Saturday’s event headliner between Usman and Burns but one can be sure that ‘Gamebred’ will be watching the fight intently.

Do you think that Masvidal would be able to finish Usman on a three-week training camp as per his claims from earlier this evening? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!