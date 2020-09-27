UFC 253 Results: Jake Matthews defeats Diego Sanchez (Highlights)

The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner and former lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez squares off with Jake Matthews at tonight’s UFC 253 event.

Sanchez (30-12 MMA) enters tonight’s welterweight battle with Matthews following a disqualification win over Michel Pereira this past February. ‘The Nightmare’ has gone 3-2 since returning to the promotions welterweight division in November of 2017.

With a definitive victory over Matthews this evening, Diego Sanchez is hoping to earn a fight with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor next.

Meanwhile, Jake Matthews will enter UFC 253 on a two-fight win streak his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Emil Meek in February.

Round one begins and Diego Sanchez comes out quickly. Jake Matthews slides to his right and connects with a left. Sanchez circles away from the cage. Matthews misses with a jab and then Diego does the same with a low kick. Jake with a good jab. He lands a right hand over the top. Diego is moving along the outside looking to find a way in. Matthews connects with a good right hand up the middle. He lands another. Diego responds with a jab but Jake fires right back with a combination that ends in another solid right hand. Diego with a combination that falls short. He lands a low kick. Jake Matthews with a right hand. Diego Sanchez connects with a right hand and then a low kick. He goes to the body with a punch as he seems to have found his groove. Diego shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. Matthews dives in for a shot and is able to drag Sanchez to the canvas. He begins working from half guard position. Big right hands score for Jake to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Diego Sanchez comes forward with a flurry early but all the punches appear to fall short. Jake Matthews goes to the body with a punch. Sanchez comes leaping in with an uppercut but eats a hard right hand. Jake Matthews lands another good right. Sanchez is back up now. Diego is looking for a way inside. Matthews is doing a great job at staying just out of range. He lands a low kick as Diego swings a misses with a right hand. Jake Matthews with another good right. Diego Sanchez responds with an uppercut and then bites down and swings wildly. Ninety seconds remain in the round. Jake lands another hard right as Sanchez attempts to get inside. He is clipping Diego at will now. Sanchez is wearing the damage heavy on his face. Round two comes to an end.

Round three begins and Diego leaps forward but is greeted by a left hand from Matthews. The Australian is utilizing some excellent footwork in this fight. He drops Sanchez with a punch and immediately hops on to land some ground and pound. Diego Sanchez is bleeding now. The cut appears to be around his eyebrow. Diego is looking to secure a guillotine but it is not there. More big shots from Jake Matthews. He postures up and attempts to connect with a haymaker but Diego avoids eating the shot. Sanchez looks for an armbar and then a triangle but neither submission is there. More shots from Jake before the horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 253 Result: Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez by decision

