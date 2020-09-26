The Octagon returns to Fight Island for tonight’s UFC 253 event, a eleven-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.

The UFC’s reigning and undefeated middleweight champion, Adesanya (19-0 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero this past March. Prior to his lackluster unanimous decision win over the Cuban, ‘Stylebender’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 241 in August of 2019 where he defeated the aforementioned Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision. Prior to outpointing ‘The Soldier of God‘, Costa had finished all twelve of his previous opponents, which included eleven wins by knockout.

The co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 253 event features Dominick Reyes facing off with Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Reyes (12-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in his original bid for the title at UFC 247. Prior to the setback, ‘The Devastator’ was coming off a first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (26-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 253 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February. Prior to thumping Anderson, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold respectively.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 253: ‘Adesanya vs. Costa’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 253 Main Card (9pm est on PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

UFC 253 Prelims (7pm est on ESPN+)

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young

Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight

UFC 253 Early Prelims (6pm est on Fight Pass)

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 253 main event between undefeated middleweights Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020