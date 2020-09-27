Pros react after Diego Sanchez suffers a lopsided loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253

Diego Sanchez

The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner and former lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez squared off with Jake Matthews at tonight’s UFC 253 event.

Sanchez (30-12 MMA) entered tonight’s welterweight battle with Matthews following a disqualification win over Michel Pereira this past February. ‘The Nightmare’ had gone 3-2 over his first five fights since returning to the promotions welterweight division in November of 2017.

With a definitive victory over Matthews this evening, Diego Sanchez was hoping to earn a fight with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor next.

Meanwhile, Jake Matthews had entered tonight’s UFC 253 event on a two-fight win streak his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Emil Meek in February.

Tonight’s Sanchez vs Matthews contest proved to be a one sided affair. Jake Matthews was able to find a home for his right hand early and often throughout tonight’s contest on route to dominant decision victory.

Official UFC 253 Result: Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Matthews defeating Sanchez below:

Who would you like to see Jake Matthews fight next following his decision victory over Diego Sanches on Fight Island? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

