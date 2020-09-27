Pros react after Diego Sanchez suffers a lopsided loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253

The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner and former lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez squared off with Jake Matthews at tonight’s UFC 253 event.

Sanchez (30-12 MMA) entered tonight’s welterweight battle with Matthews following a disqualification win over Michel Pereira this past February. ‘The Nightmare’ had gone 3-2 over his first five fights since returning to the promotions welterweight division in November of 2017.

With a definitive victory over Matthews this evening, Diego Sanchez was hoping to earn a fight with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor next.

Meanwhile, Jake Matthews had entered tonight’s UFC 253 event on a two-fight win streak his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Emil Meek in February.

Tonight’s Sanchez vs Matthews contest proved to be a one sided affair. Jake Matthews was able to find a home for his right hand early and often throughout tonight’s contest on route to dominant decision victory.

Official UFC 253 Result: Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Matthews defeating Sanchez below:

Time for some self-awareness, and I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t talk about the defense he showed in the pereira fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Matthews is a +500 underdog?!?! Are they high?? #UFC253 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

I know Matthews is favorite but you can never ever count Diego out. #UFC253 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 27, 2020

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Diego out of shape till now #UFC253 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 27, 2020

That soft body is asking to be kicked. #UFC253 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 27, 2020

Matthews about to make me some money #UFC253 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 27, 2020

I just got this from one of my friends “Can Diego just go to BKB already’ he’s still in the fight. He won’t ever quit man — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

I’d pay to get a softball just once — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 27, 2020

I would like a scrap with @JakeMatthewsUFC 👊🏻 would be a fun one! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) September 27, 2020

