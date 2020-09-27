Pros react after Jan Blachowicz KO’s Dominick Reyes at UFC 253

Tonight’s UFC 253 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between top division contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

Reyes (12-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in his original bid for the title at UFC 247. Prior to that setback, ‘The Devastator’ was coming off a first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (26-8 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 253 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February. Prior to thumping Anderson, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 253 co-main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Jan Blachowicz was able to get the better of Dominick Reyes in round one while utilizing a plethora of kicks. In round two he found a home for one of his Polish-powered fists and put ‘The Devastator’ in a state of unconsciousness.

Official UFC 253 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Blachowicz defeating Reyes below:

Next fight absolutely interesting for me! #ufc253 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

Weird right? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Jan Błachowicz has the power & punching techniques to stop anyone, anytime. Dom Reyes however, I believe has more tools in the tool box. Interesting & fun fight. #UFC253 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 27, 2020

I lied. Reyes about to klobber blachowic. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 27, 2020

Looking forward to this one!! #UFC253 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 27, 2020

Let’s go Poland. — michael (@bisping) September 27, 2020

I got Blachowicz and Adesanya for the straps tonight. #UFC253 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

Crazy we made it to a second round in this fight! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 27, 2020

Damn boy his rib got smacked. I should’ve stayed with my pick. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 27, 2020

Hard to score round. I’m going 1-0 Jan — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

All hail the king!! @janblachowicz is the new ufc champion. My goodness pic.twitter.com/56K4BgCe1h — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Wow! Blachowicz called it – 2nd round KO. Helluva win, congrats champ! Reyes will be back even stronger. #andnew #UFC253 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

https://twitter.com/MarvinVettori/status/1310069594149629958

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight in his first title defense following his KO victory over Dominick Reyes this evening on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020