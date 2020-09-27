Pros react after Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Tonight’s UFC 253 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring undefeated fighters Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya (19-0 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero this past March. Prior to his lackluster unanimous decision win over the Cuban, ‘Stylebender’ had earned a sensational knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) was most previously in action at UFC 241 in August of 2019 where he defeated the aforementioned Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision. Prior to outpointing ‘The Soldier of God‘, Costa had finished all twelve of his previous opponents, which included eleven wins by knockout.

Tonight’s UFC 253 main event proved to be a fairly one sided contest. Israel Adesanya was able to dominate the opening round by utilizing a steady barrage of low kicks. Then in round two, ‘Stylebender’ would drop the Brazilian and finish Costa off with punches on the ground.

Official UFC 253 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via TKO at 3:49 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Adesanya defeating Costa below:

What’s up with Izzy right tit — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

What’s up with Adesanya’s right pec?? Old injury? — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

And the chess match begins #UFC253 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) September 27, 2020

Man Costa playing everything off but he really has to figure out how to cut off Izzy. — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

Leg kicks don’t work aye!! #ufc253 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 27, 2020

Izzy lightening fast #UFC253 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 27, 2020

So different level! Congrats Adesanya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ufc253 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

Wow! Not even close man! What a performance from Adesanya! This man will be champ for a LONG time, as long as Father Time allows it! #UFC253 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

A master class from the middleweight KING ?! 👀#UFC253 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 27, 2020

I can’t wait until I meet this guy again #UFC253 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 27, 2020

