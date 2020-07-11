UFC 251 | Kamaru Usman claps back at fight fans who say he’s not entertaining

Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight title on the line in against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 251 event.

Usman was originally slated to face his teammate Gilbert Burns this evening in Abu Dhabi, however that bout was scrapped after ‘Durinho’ tested positive for Covid-19.

Shortly after Burns was forced off the fight card, the promotion began negotiations with Jorge Masvidal for a short-notice title fight with Kamaru Usman. Those negotiations proved successful and now UFC 251 is trending to do better numbers than past events featuring superstar Conor McGregor.

Much of the hype around tonight’s UFC 251 pay-per-view event surrounds the return of BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal, and rightfully so. ‘Gamebred’ is currently riding a three-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming by form of stoppage. During that impressive stretch Masvidal has scored a TKO victory over Nate Diaz and two brutal knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Despite his heated rivalry with the Miami native, Kamaru Usman has received backlash for his lack of “trash talk” and “entertainment”.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ responded to his critics following the UFC 251 weigh ins.

“I’m a true martial artist,” Usman said (via MMAFighting). “I don’t care for all of the trash talk. That’s kind of been a knock on me. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you don’t entertain us. You don’t give us the bullsh*t and this and that,’ I don’t really care. I got into this to be a martial artist, not to be a trash-talking genius or machine, or what not.”

Kamaru Usman continued:

“Everything that I say is facts. It’s truly what I feel. Like I said in my last fight (with Colby Covington at UFC 245), I broke that guy’s face and that’s kind of what happened. The fight before that, I said I was gonna dominate (Tyron) Woodley from start to finish and that’s exactly what happened.”

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 251 event headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020