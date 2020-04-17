UFC 250 full betting odds revealed

The full betting odds have been released for the hypothetical UFC 250 card, which is tentatively scheduled to take place on May 9 at a location TBD.
UFC president Dana White this week revealed the promotion is hoping to get back to its normal fight schedule in early May, and the complete 12-fight card for FC 250 was revealed to the fans. The planned UFC 250 card has three title fights on it, making it one of the deepest and most stacked cards in recent memory. That is as long if it still goes on as scheduled, which at this point is hard to say given the coronavirus pandemic.
Below are the complete opening betting odds for UFC 250 courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.
UFC 250 Opening Betting Odds
Tony Ferguson -207
Justin Gaethje +164
Henry Cejudo -245
Dominick Cruz +175
Francis Ngannou -293
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +223
Calvin Kattar -250
Jeremy Stephens +194
Anthony Pettis -150
Donald Cerrone +120
Carla Esparza -125
Michelle Waterson +105
Ronaldo Souza -135
Uriah Hall +115
Amanda Nunes -400
Felicia Spencer +300
Greg Hardy -190
Yorgan de Castro +165
Fabricio Werdum -230
Aleksei Oleinik +170
Vicente Luque -250
Niko Price +210
Bryce Mitchell -150
Charles Rosa +120
On paper, UFC 250 is one of the best cards the UFC could conceivably put together. If it goes down as the UFC expects it to, it should be an amazing night for fight fans who have been starved of any sort of fight action since the middle of March.
As far as the odds for UFC 250, we have previously discussed the opening odds for several of the fights including the main event between Ferguson and Gaethje and the co-main event between Cejudo and Cruz. Most of the fights on the card were set to take place at other events in April and May that were all canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If all goes as planned, the fighters won’t have to wait too much longer to compete again.
Who do you like for a bet at UFC 250?