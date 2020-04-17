UFC 250 full betting odds revealed

The full betting odds have been released for the hypothetical UFC 250 card, which is tentatively scheduled to take place on May 9 at a location TBD.

UFC president Dana White this week revealed the promotion is hoping to get back to its normal fight schedule in early May, and the complete 12-fight card for FC 250 was revealed to the fans. The planned UFC 250 card has three title fights on it, making it one of the deepest and most stacked cards in recent memory. That is as long if it still goes on as scheduled, which at this point is hard to say given the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the complete opening betting odds for UFC 250 courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC 250 Opening Betting Odds

Tony Ferguson -207

Justin Gaethje +164

Henry Cejudo -245

Dominick Cruz +175

Francis Ngannou -293

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +223

Calvin Kattar -250

Jeremy Stephens +194

Anthony Pettis -150

Donald Cerrone +120

Carla Esparza -125

Michelle Waterson +105

Ronaldo Souza -135

Uriah Hall +115

Amanda Nunes -400

Felicia Spencer +300

Greg Hardy -190

Yorgan de Castro +165

Fabricio Werdum -230

Aleksei Oleinik +170

Vicente Luque -250

Niko Price +210

Bryce Mitchell -150

Charles Rosa +120

On paper, UFC 250 is one of the best cards the UFC could conceivably put together. If it goes down as the UFC expects it to, it should be an amazing night for fight fans who have been starved of any sort of fight action since the middle of March.

As far as the odds for UFC 250, we have previously discussed the opening odds for several of the fights including the main event between Ferguson and Gaethje and the co-main event between Cejudo and Cruz. Most of the fights on the card were set to take place at other events in April and May that were all canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If all goes as planned, the fighters won’t have to wait too much longer to compete again.

Who do you like for a bet at UFC 250?