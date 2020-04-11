Opening Odds released for Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo

The opening odds have been released for a potential UFC bantamweight title fight between Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo.

The Cruz vs. Cejudo bout was reported to be in the works by Combate, this after Jose Aldo was forced off of the UFC 250 fight card due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UFC 250 was originally slated to place in Aldo’s home nation, but the virus outbreak has forced the promotion to seek a new venue and location, likely on US soul.

Aldo will now be replaced by none other than former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

‘The Dominator’ has not competed inside the Octagon since losing the 135-pound strap to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December of 2016.

Although Cruz recently called for the Cejudo bout, the announcement still came as a shock given Dominick’s long layoff.

Oddsmakers @BestFightOdds released the opening betting lines for the potential Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo matchup earlier today and as expected ‘Triple C’ is the favorite.

Domick Cruz +175

Henry Cejudo -245

Despite being the underdog, Cruz in confident he will be able to slap Cejudo around in their proposed title fight.

Dear @HenryCejudo,

The real king has already been told that we’re fighting May 9th. I’ll see you there.

P.S. -Bring your other tiny lil friend @cptdasamericas so I can slap you both around. 👋 👋

-Signed, Sealed, Delivered- — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 9, 2020

Henry Cejudo (15-2 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 by defeating Marlon Moraes by way of TKO.

