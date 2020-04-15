UFC announces full fight card for May 9, including three title fights

The UFC is looking to come back in a big way on May 9 and the targeted fight card has been released.

Dana White recently told ESPN that the promotion is looking at May 9. Of course, the Las Vegas-based promotion was scheduled to hold an event at the Tachi Palace Resort and Casino on April 18. Yet, the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN put a stop to that due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, White is targeting May 9 as his return date which was originally scheduled to be UFC 250.

Not only is White looking to get back to normal quickly, but he is starting things off with a bang. He revealed the full targeted lineup to ESPN where it will see three titles on the line along with several other high-profile matchups.

It should be noted that due to the pandemic, these events are just targeted right now but most have been verbally agreed to.

Full Lineup for May 9 Card:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – bantamweight title fight

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – featherweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

Some key matchups are the return of former UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum taking on Alexey Oleynik. The Brazilian only recently became eligible to fight since his USADA suspension but a win here could earn him a top-five opponent.

Looking down the card, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price which was targeted for UFC 249 is an absolute banger of a fight. It has Fight of the Night written all over it as both are looking to crack the top-10 of the welterweight division.

Currently, the location of this May 9 has not been revealed. But, there is no doubt if this event happens and these fights take place it would be one of the best events of all-time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.