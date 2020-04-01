Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje opening betting odds revealed

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential lightweight main event at UFC 249 between top contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov likely unable to compete at UFC 249 due to travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC is now considering a new main event between Ferguson and Gaethje, two of the best lightweights in the world. It’s unknown at this point if this replacement fight would be for an interim title or if it would just a five-round main event.

In anticipation of the UFC announcing the Ferguson vs. Gaethje matchup, the sportsbooks have now released the opening betting odds for the bout. Check them out below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC 249 Opening Betting Odds

Tony Ferguson -170

Justin Gaethje +145

Ferguson opened as a -170 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $170 to win $100. Gaethje opened as a +145 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $145.

Though fans are understandably upset that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson looks like an impossibility now, the prospect of a replacement fight between Ferguson and Gaethje is quite intriguing. They are two of the top-five lightweights in the world and both men are known for putting on exciting fights, making this a very interesting matchup if it happens.

Of course, there’s still no telling if UFC 249 will go on as planned. Although UFC president Dana White has been adamant that the show will go on, the UFC has run into an incredible amount of red tape in trying to find a location for the fight. White says he knows where the fight would take place but has not told reporters where the location to be. But with just a few weeks to go until the April 18 date, we should find out either way for sure very soon if the show will go on, and with Ferguson vs. Gaethje in the main event.

