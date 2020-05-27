UFC 250 among combat sports events in May and June approved by Nevada

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved a number of combat sports events coming up in its state, including UFC Fight Night and UFC 250.

The commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the UFC and Top Rank boxing to hold four events throughout May and June in Las Vegas. Arash Markazi from ESPN has the full list of the approved events below.

The Nevada Athletic Commission just approved the following events to take place in Las Vegas: May 30: UFC Fight Night June 6: UFC 250 June 9: Top Rank Boxing June 11: Top Rank Boxing

The events will take place without fans in attendance. In the case of UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns and UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer, both of those cards will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White has been optimistic that his mixed martial arts promotion would be able to hold these events in Las Vegas despite the coronavirus pandemic still being a very real thing. When the UFC proved they could hold three MMA events in Jacksonville, Florida safely, it gave them more leverage to get the OK from Nevada to continue on with these new events. Now the UFC is back at its home base.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns takes place this Saturday night on ESPN and next Saturday is UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer live on pay-per-view. The UFC also had events slated for June 13, June 20 and June 27 at the Apex, as well. If these next two events go smoothly for the UFC just like the Jacksonville series did, the promotion could get the go-ahead soon for these other events to be approved. The UFC had previously said it would hold events in Arizona in the event that there were issues holding them in Nevada.

